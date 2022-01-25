CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teen arrested in fatal…

Teen arrested in fatal University Park shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County police said Tuesday they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last year in University Park, Maryland.

Police said 18-year-old Andres Aguilar, of University Park, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Luis Miguel Utrera, of Hyattsville, in November.

Utrera was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree in the 4000 block of Underwood Street Nov. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said it was a “drug-related robbery.”

Aguilar was arrested in D.C. on Jan. 19. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder and other charges.

He’s being held in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Federal CIO Martorana going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up