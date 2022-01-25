Teen arrested in fatal University Park shooting

Prince George's County police said Tuesday they've arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last year in University Park.

Police said 18-year-old Andres Aguilar, of University Park, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Luis Miguel Utrera, of Hyattsville, in November.

Utrera was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree in the 4000 block of Underwood Street Nov. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said it was a “drug-related robbery.”

Aguilar was arrested in D.C. on Jan. 19. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder and other charges.

He’s being held in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.