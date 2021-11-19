Teen killed in University Park shooting identified

Prince George's County police have identified the teen shot and killed in University Park earlier in the week.

Police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and vehicle crash.

Luis Miguel Utrera, 19, of Hyattsville, was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477) or go online at pgcrimesolvers.com.