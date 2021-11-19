CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Teen killed in University Park shooting identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 9:06 AM

Prince George’s County police have identified the teen shot and killed in University Park, Maryland, earlier in the week.

Police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and vehicle crash.

Luis Miguel Utrera, 19, of Hyattsville, was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477) or go online at pgcrimesolvers.com.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

