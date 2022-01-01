Man shot, killed in Prince George’s Co.

In the early morning hours on New Year's Day, police say a man was shot and killed in Clinton, Maryland.

Prince George’s Police say they found an unresponsive male who was suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence on the 6000 block of Plata Street around 1:40 a.m.

The victim died after being brought to the hospital.

Prelim: At approx. 1:40 am, officers responded to the location for a shooting call. Once on scene they located an unresponsive adult male inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 1, 2022

Police are asking anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

