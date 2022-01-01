NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man shot, killed in…

Man shot, killed in Prince George’s Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 6:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the early morning hours on New Year’s Day, police say a man was shot and killed in Clinton, Maryland.

Prince George’s Police say they found an unresponsive male who was suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence on the 6000 block of Plata Street around 1:40 a.m.

The victim died after being brought to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here’s a map of where the homicide happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for the latest. 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up