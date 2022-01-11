CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
District Heights man turns himself into police in 2019 deadly shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 8:53 AM

Prince George’s County police said Monday that they’ve charged a man in a 2019 fatal Capitol Heights shooting after he turned himself into Maryland State Police.

In a news release, police said they charged Troy Cleveland, Jr., 28, of District Heights, with fatally shooting Sean Spence, 46.

According to police, officers responded Nov. 20, 2019, to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for a shooting around 7:30 p.m.

Spence was found outside his home with multiple gunshot wounds and died later.

Police said Cleveland turned himself in at the Maryland State Police Barracks in Forestville on Sunday, and “admitted his involvement in the shooting to investigators. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation although preliminarily, it does not appear Spence was the intended target.”

Cleveland has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

