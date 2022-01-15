CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 15-year-old family member arrested…

15-year-old family member arrested in killing of Clinton mother, 8-year-old son

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 7, 2022, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old family member of a mother and her young son who were killed Thursday in a shooting in Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in their deaths as an adult, Prince George’s County Police said Friday.

At around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street, where a shooting had been reported. Once they got to the scene, officers found 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her son, 8-year-old Asa Oxley, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

A third victim, an adult male, had also been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that police said were “not considered life-threatening.” That victim is also a member of the family of the suspect and victims.

Patrol officers found the 15-year-old in the neighborhood. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, among other charges. He has admitted to the shootings.

The motive is under investigation.

Those who have information about the case are being asked to call Prince George’s County detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up