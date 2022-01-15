15-year-old family member arrested in killing of Clinton mother, 8-year-old son

A 15-year-old family member of a mother and her young son who were killed Thursday in a shooting in Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in their deaths as an adult, Prince George's County Police said Friday.

A 15-year-old family member of a mother and her young son who were killed Thursday in a shooting in Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in their deaths as an adult, Prince George’s County Police said Friday.

At around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street, where a shooting had been reported. Once they got to the scene, officers found 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her son, 8-year-old Asa Oxley, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

A third victim, an adult male, had also been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that police said were “not considered life-threatening.” That victim is also a member of the family of the suspect and victims.

Patrol officers found the 15-year-old in the neighborhood. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, among other charges. He has admitted to the shootings.

The motive is under investigation.

Those who have information about the case are being asked to call Prince George’s County detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.