University of Maryland police discover man dead on campus

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 4:46 AM

Police at the University of Maryland are investigating a death on the College Park campus early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to a 6 a.m. call reporting that a man was lying in the grass near the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene, and acknowledged there was no ongoing threat to the campus community.

In a news release, police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

While the man’s next of kin has been notified, police have not yet publicly named the man and have not commented on what the person’s connection to the university may be.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

