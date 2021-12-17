Severe damage after shooting victim crashes car into Prince George’s Co. home

An unidentified man was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Brandywine, Maryland.

An unidentified man was hospitalized and a home damaged after a car crash in Brandywine, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police officers said they discovered a man was shot just 6 p.m. That man was driving the vehicle that crashed through a home on Grayden Lane.

Police did not identify the man but confirmed that he was taken by helicopter to a hospital on Thursday evening. They confirmed that the man was in critical condition.

Severe damage to the garage and the home’s interior was visible from the street. Police could not confirm the extent of that damage.

Prince George’s County Police said that no one inside the home was hurt in the crash and WTOP has yet to confirm how many people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the man was alone in the vehicle when he was shot. Officials said that car debris could be spotted along the street, but they could not determine a motive for the shooting.

