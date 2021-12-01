Prince George’s police officer charged with child abuse, arrested in Anne Arundel Co.

An officer with the Prince George's County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on child abuse and assault charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, according to Prince George's police.

Corp. Benjamin Lazic was arrested while off-duty on Tuesday and charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault, according to police.

Internal affairs began an investigation into the incident after hearing of the arrest, police said in a statement.

“The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling. If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable,” Prince George’s police chief Malik Aziz said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the Anne Arundel County Police Department as it investigates.”

Lazic has worked for the Prince George’s County Police Department since 2013 and was assigned to their Bureau of Patrol.