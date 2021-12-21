Prince George’s Co. police share progress in street racing enforcement

A crackdown on street racing and car meetups appears to be working in Prince George's County, Maryland.

County police and a number of different agencies turned their focus to some persistent trouble spots, including areas of Landover, Landover Hills, Beltsville and Upper Marlboro.

Authorities said that their latest operation ended with some tangible results:

4 arrests

2 firearms recovered

2 replica firearms recovered

17 vehicles impounded

169 traffic citations issued

Police added that, of the four individuals arrested, one was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, two for gun-related charges and one arrest was drug-related.

“This is not a one-and-done operation. The Prince George’s County Police Department and the agencies involved in this operation take seriously the issue of street racing and car meet-ups,” said Deputy Chief Chris Price, of the Bureau of Homeland Security & Intelligence.

“Our priority is to make sure the roadways are safe and that laws are followed. We will continue to dedicate assets each time we’re made aware of this illegal behavior.”