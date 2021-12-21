CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Prince George’s Co. police share progress in street racing enforcement

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com
Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 4:43 PM

A crackdown on street racing and car meet-ups appears to be working in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

County police and a number of different agencies turned their focus to some persistent trouble spots, including areas of Landover, Landover Hills, Beltsville and Upper Marlboro.

Authorities said that their latest operation ended with some tangible results:

  • 4 arrests
  • 2 firearms recovered
  • 2 replica firearms recovered
  • 17 vehicles impounded
  • 169 traffic citations issued

Police added that, of the four individuals arrested, one was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, two for gun-related charges and one arrest was drug-related.

“This is not a one-and-done operation. The Prince George’s County Police Department and the agencies involved in this operation take seriously the issue of street racing and car meet-ups,” said Deputy Chief Chris Price, of the Bureau of Homeland Security & Intelligence.

“Our priority is to make sure the roadways are safe and that laws are followed. We will continue to dedicate assets each time we’re made aware of this illegal behavior.”

