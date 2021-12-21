CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Police: Maryland man fatally injured when part of a tree falls on him

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:56 AM

MILTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man working for a tree company was fatally injured when part of a tree fell on him.

Troopers were called to Huff Road in Milton on Monday afternoon for a report of an industrial accident.

Police say their investigation found that the Laurel man was cutting a tree that was lying the ground when his chainsaw got stuck. Another employee used an excavator to lift the tree so the man could free his chainsaw.

Once it was free, the man turned to walk away. That’s when police say the tree snapped and part of the tree hit the man in the torso.

The man was taken to Beebe Hospital, where police say he died.

