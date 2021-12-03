Hundreds of USPS trucks ‘invade’ Maryland neighborhood: relief coming

This comes after residents claim the trucks filled with holiday mail have led to not only clogged roads, but also accidents and the inability for buses to pick up students.

The U.S. Postal Service says relief is coming to a Prince George’s County, Maryland, neighborhood that has seen its streets filled with hundreds of tractor trailers.

“This is not an issue of inconvenience, this is an issue of safety in our community,” said resident Karen Lewis.

The trucks, which stretch for miles inside the Timothy Branch neighborhood in Brandywine, are waiting to enter a warehouse which has been leased temporarily by the USPS to handle the increased demand seen during this time of year.

In a statement to WTOP, Freda Sauter, a spokesperson for the Postal Service, called it a temporary backup at the facility, which has been caused by a “sudden and significant increase” in trucks headed to the facility.

Several alternative staging areas have been identified to stage waiting trucks to help, Sauter said. By Friday, Sauter said the situation should be resolved.

“We remain mindful of customers who live in the immediate vicinity and appreciate their patience and understanding,” Sauter said.

Since the facility opened this holiday season, residents said it has had a negative impact on the lives of those who live in the area.

“As a community, we have to come outside and stop the trucks, to make sure that the kids can cross the street safely,” said Demarques Coleman.

Dwayne Defreitas said the trucks are in place at all hours of the night and day, and he said truck drivers can be heard arguing with one another and seen trying to cut each other off. He added that the constant gridlock makes it difficult for him and his neighbors to get to their homes.

“We have to plan our day ahead of time, to figure out a way to get out,” said Defreitas.

There have also been accidents involving cars driving through the area and the trucks. One of those accidents sent a semi-truck into the front wall of Aisha Waddy’s home early in the morning on Oct. 9.

“It has been extremely scary, all we think about is something like this happening again,” Waddy said.

Prince George’s County Council Member Sydney Harrison, who represents the Brandywine neighborhood, said trucks staging on the roadways violates county code.

While Harrison said everyone is understanding of the task at hand for the Postal Service to keep up with demand, he believes there needs to be more dialogues with the community about the situation.

This is the second year the Postal Service has used the facility, but residents say the truck traffic this year has more than doubled from what was seen in 2020. Even with the attention given to the situation, Harrison said he hasn’t heard any talk about the Postal Service not returning in 2022.

“What I can say is there are ongoing discussions to make sure that the community is well represented, and that situations like this don’t happen in the future,” Harrison said.

For resident Rita Robinson, she said they do not want to deal with this every year.

“We have not invested in our community for us to just turn around and be invaded by the tractor trailers,” Robinson said.

As for Lewis, she is hopeful that the situation will be resolved by the end of the week.

“If there is a remediation plan to make that happen, fantastic, I want to see it,” Lewis said,