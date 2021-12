Fifteen people are displaced after escaping a house fire Saturday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Dallas Place in Marlow Heights.

Upon arriving, crews found a three-story house in flames and rescued seven adults and eight kids, including some from the balcony.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and none of the 15 people suffered injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A map of where the fire occurred is below.