Prince George’s Co. executive launches gun exchange event after 16-year-old’s killing

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 8:51 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said while EMTs found a 16-year-old boy dying outside of a townhouse in Upper Marlboro, he wasn’t shot there. Now, community leaders are taking action.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she is praying for Quincy Jones’ family after his death.

“While we don’t yet know the full circumstances of this case, what we know is this tragic act of gun violence is unconscionable and should never have happened,” Alsobrooks said in a statement on Monday.

A 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday led EMTs to a townhouse community on Ascott Drive. There, they discovered Jones on the ground, but investigators said they believe the 16-year-old was shot at the King’s Grant Recreation Association located a mile away.

He’s the latest victim in what the county’s chief of police Malik Aziz said has been a deadly year for teenagers in Prince George’s County.

Alsobrooks also said it is critical to get guns off the streets and said a gun exchange program to be held a week after his death.

“We encourage residents to anonymously turn in guns, no questions asked, to receive free gift cards. Stopping violence starts with this community, and this is one way our community can commit to a future where no more families have to suffer the loss of a loved one due to gun violence,” she said.

