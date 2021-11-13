Prince George’s Co. community leaders push back against proposed redistricting map

Community leaders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, held a public forum to denounce attempts by Councilman Derrick Leon Davis’ to approve a controversial new district map, which critics claim would result in gerrymandering.

Of the maps presented, one was created by the non-partisan redistricting commission, which made small changes to council district lines that reflect population changes recorded in the 2020 census.

However, the other map was crafted by the county council itself and would drastically change voting choices for residents in the highly Democratic area.

Richard Elliott with Prince George’s County Young Democrats described that map as anti-democratic.

“This map was drawn in a manner that intentionally removes multiple candidates from their respective legislative districts, a clear anti-democratic measure,” said Elliott.

Elliott also encouraged transparency and accountability in the redistricting process.

Linda Thornton-Thomas, president of Prince George’s County NAACP, acknowledged that their organization is not political, but always advocates for quality, equity and fairness in the county.

“Prince George’s County NAACP would like for the council to consider using the commission map — we paid for it, it’s based on population. We think that’s the fair way to go,” she said.

The council has until the end of the month to choose a new district map; They will vote on a new map on Tuesday.