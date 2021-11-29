HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. Belly…

Prince George’s Co. Belly Dancers of Color Collective will shimmy into holiday season

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

November 29, 2021, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Adina Gittens-Smith is the co-founder of the Belly Dancers of Color Collective in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Many of us continue to make the adjustment from longer to shorter days, from driving home in the light to driving in the dark. One local group will be helping to shimmy in the light this holiday season with their 5th Annual Holiday Glo Hafla.

What is a Hafla? Co-founder of the Belly Dancers of Color Collective, Adina Gittens-Smith said, “It’s a celebration of family, light and love,” as we head toward the Winter Solstice.

Gittens-Smith founded Belly Dancers of Color Collective with Laila Rosado after being trained and certified by Dr. Sunyatta Amen, a fifth generation herbalist and natural lifestyle expert.

The Prince George’s County group uses a blend of traditional, African and Carribean movements in this ever evolving form of dance that many believe is the oldest form of dance with roots that trace back to North Africa. It’s been performed throughout history, according to experts, by women and for women during fertility rites or marriage preparation ceremonies.

Prince George’s Co. Belly Dancers of Color Collective will shimmy into holiday season.

Rosado said many women want to wait until they get in shape to take belly dancing lessons.

But, their motto is, “Come exactly as you are.”

She said participants will find that the ancient art will help them with their flexibility, with core strength and that “it helps them build a sense of self.”

They also believe that belly dancing can help strengthen a women’s reproductive system and help them maintain wellness throughout the cycles of their life.

Giddens is a married mother of three and grandmother of one. When she’s not teaching belly dancing, she’s a commercial real estate broker. Rosado is a divorced mother of three and a clinical social worker.

To find out more about the 5th Annual Holiday Glo Hafla, go to bellydancersofcolorcollective.org

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference in our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up