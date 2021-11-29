Prince George’s Co. Belly Dancers of Color Collective will shimmy into holiday season.

Many of us continue to make the adjustment from longer to shorter days, from driving home in the light to driving in the dark. One local group will be helping to shimmy in the light this holiday season with their 5th Annual Holiday Glo Hafla.

What is a Hafla? Co-founder of the Belly Dancers of Color Collective, Adina Gittens-Smith said, “It’s a celebration of family, light and love,” as we head toward the Winter Solstice.

Gittens-Smith founded Belly Dancers of Color Collective with Laila Rosado after being trained and certified by Dr. Sunyatta Amen, a fifth generation herbalist and natural lifestyle expert.

The Prince George’s County group uses a blend of traditional, African and Carribean movements in this ever evolving form of dance that many believe is the oldest form of dance with roots that trace back to North Africa. It’s been performed throughout history, according to experts, by women and for women during fertility rites or marriage preparation ceremonies.

Rosado said many women want to wait until they get in shape to take belly dancing lessons.

But, their motto is, “Come exactly as you are.”

She said participants will find that the ancient art will help them with their flexibility, with core strength and that “it helps them build a sense of self.”

They also believe that belly dancing can help strengthen a women’s reproductive system and help them maintain wellness throughout the cycles of their life.

Giddens is a married mother of three and grandmother of one. When she’s not teaching belly dancing, she’s a commercial real estate broker. Rosado is a divorced mother of three and a clinical social worker.

To find out more about the 5th Annual Holiday Glo Hafla, go to bellydancersofcolorcollective.org

