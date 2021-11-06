Police in Prince George’s Co. search for 2 missing children, suspect named

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are calling for the public's help in locating two missing children who were last seen three days ago.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are calling for the public’s help in locating two missing children who were last seen three days ago.

According to Berwyn Heights police, Michael Hush and Kaylee Moore-Stone, were last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a home on 57th Avenue near Indian Creek Park. No physical descriptions and ages of the children were provided.

MISSING: Help are partners @BHPDNews locate the two missing children Michael Hush and Kaylee Moore-Stone who were last seen on 11/3/21 at 3:00pm with the below suspect Melissa Hush. Please contact Sgt. Krouse at 240-204-1459 with any information. Please share. pic.twitter.com/tO3UfgJTot — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 6, 2021

Police named Melissa Hush as a suspect and believe that she has fled with the two children to an unknown location. She is under court order to release the children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Krouse at 240-204-1459 or email skrouse@berwynheightsmd.gov.

Below is a map of where the children were last seen.