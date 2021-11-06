CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police in Prince George's…

Police in Prince George’s Co. search for 2 missing children, suspect named

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

November 6, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are calling for the public’s help in locating two missing children who were last seen three days ago.

According to Berwyn Heights police, Michael Hush and Kaylee Moore-Stone, were last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a home on 57th Avenue near Indian Creek Park. No physical descriptions and ages of the children were provided.

Police named Melissa Hush as a suspect and believe that she has fled with the two children to an unknown location. She is under court order to release the children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Krouse at 240-204-1459 or email skrouse@berwynheightsmd.gov.

Below is a map of where the children were last seen.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up