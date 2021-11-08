CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Mobile vaccination clinics in Prince George's Co. | Many remote workers work 2nd job | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Mobile vaccination clinics stop…

Mobile vaccination clinics stop at Prince George’s Co. elementary schools

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Seven-year-old Alex Abrams was the first to get his COVID-19 vaccine at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, Maryland.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The mobile vaccination clinic is starting to come to elementary schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
A full gym shows that there is ample demand for parents to get their young children vaccinated.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/3)

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Health Department’s mobile vaccine clinics are now expanding to include elementary schools.

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recently receiving emergency use authorization for use in children ages 5 to 11, students can receive free vaccinations at multiple schools Monday through Friday, during or after school hours, for either first or second doses.

The expansion started Monday, and the first kid to get the shot at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden was 7-year-old Alex Abrams.

It didn’t really hurt, Abrams said, before adding, “I don’t want to get sick and spread it all over.”

His dad, Ray Abrams, said he and his wife didn’t have to do much convincing to get Alex to agree to the shot.

“He jumped for joy because he was excited to be protected, and making sure he wasn’t going to get his mother sick, who is an asthmatic,” said Abrams.

Families can directly book their first-dose appointments online. A full list of school clinics is also available online.

Walk-ins will also be accepted at the school mobile clinics, but appointments are recommended.

Individuals younger than 18 receiving vaccinations must have a parent or legal present at the clinic to complete the appropriate consent form.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up