Mobile vaccination clinics stop at Prince George’s Co. elementary schools

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Health Department’s mobile vaccine clinics are now expanding to include elementary schools.

Seven-year-old Alex Abrams was the first to get his COVID-19 vaccine at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, Maryland. WTOP/Kyle Cooper The mobile vaccination clinic is starting to come to elementary schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland. WTOP/Kyle Cooper A full gym shows that there is ample demand for parents to get their young children vaccinated. WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Health Department’s mobile vaccine clinics are now expanding to include elementary schools.

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recently receiving emergency use authorization for use in children ages 5 to 11, students can receive free vaccinations at multiple schools Monday through Friday, during or after school hours, for either first or second doses.

The expansion started Monday, and the first kid to get the shot at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden was 7-year-old Alex Abrams.

It didn’t really hurt, Abrams said, before adding, “I don’t want to get sick and spread it all over.”

His dad, Ray Abrams, said he and his wife didn’t have to do much convincing to get Alex to agree to the shot.

“He jumped for joy because he was excited to be protected, and making sure he wasn’t going to get his mother sick, who is an asthmatic,” said Abrams.

Families can directly book their first-dose appointments online. A full list of school clinics is also available online.

Walk-ins will also be accepted at the school mobile clinics, but appointments are recommended.

Individuals younger than 18 receiving vaccinations must have a parent or legal present at the clinic to complete the appropriate consent form.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.