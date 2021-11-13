CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Kids in Prince George’s Co. line up for COVID vaccine

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

November 13, 2021, 8:20 PM

Children aged age 5-11, newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, lined up with parents Saturday morning to get their jab at a “pop-up” clinic inside the Wayne Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland.

The special clinic offered more than just a shot in the arm and a lollipop.

“Our goal was to really make this a fun experience for our children, so we have Mickey Mouse and other life-size figures walking around,” said Gina Ford, spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “We have giveaways for young people, we have story time with our library system.”

The clinic took place between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday. Parents and anyone else eligible for a booster, or even their first COVID vaccination, were able get theirs at the Saturday clinic.

In addition to today’s clinic, Prince George’s County is offering other events for vaccinating newly eligible children.

“Our sports and learning clinic is open 7 days a week,” Ford said. “Additionally, beginning this past Monday, we have started vaccination clinics at our elementary and high schools.”

Doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also providing children’s COVID vaccinations.

Parents can find clinic hours, locations, and make appointments for their kids online.

Dick Uliano

