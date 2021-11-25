Dozens displaced after Thanksgiving apartment fire in Prince George’s Co.

At least 45 people were displaced by a fire in an apartment building in Langley Park, Maryland, on Thanksgiving Day.

Prince George’s County Fire officials said the blaze began in a four-story apartment building in the 2220 block of University Boulevard.

Crews were able to put out the fire earlier Thursday afternoon.

Officials say at least 28 adults and 17 children were displaced by the fire and during the process to secure power to the building.

There were no injuries reported. The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management and the property manager are assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.