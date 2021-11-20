CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Car crash leaves bicyclist in critical condition in Prince George’s Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 20, 2021, 11:00 AM

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday night according to police.

City of Hyattsville police officers say they responded to a call about a cyclist injured by a vehicle near Queens Chapel Road and Lancer Drive shortly before 10 p.m.

The cyclist, a 32-year-old man from Riverdale, was riding his bicycle on the roadway when the car struck him, according to police.

An ambulance transported him to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Hyattsville police officers said they temporarily shut down both lanes of Queens Chapel Road after the crash.

The Prince George’s County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation.

The car that struck the cyclist was on the scene when investigators arrived, according to police.

A map of the location of the crash can be seen below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

