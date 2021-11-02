HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after car hits tree in Prince George’s Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 11:58 AM

A driver struck a tree in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Sunday morning killing the driver and one passenger and leaving another passenger seriously injured.

The male driver was traveling southbound and crashed on the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, in Capitol Heights police said. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m.

Both the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger who was injured was taken to the hospital.

It isn’t known why the car drove into the tree but investigators are looking into the circumstances.

A map of the area where the car crashed is below.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

