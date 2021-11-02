2 dead, 1 seriously injured after car hits tree in Prince George’s Co.

A driver struck a tree in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Sunday morning killing the driver and one passenger and leaving another passenger seriously injured.

The male driver was traveling southbound and crashed on the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, in Capitol Heights police said. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m.

FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded around 2:00 am to the 1400 block of Ritchie Rd for a single vehicle collision. The driver, an adult male, was traveling S/B on Ritchie Rd. For reasons that remain under investigation, the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. pic.twitter.com/UaIhiknlvD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 28, 2021

Both the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger who was injured was taken to the hospital.

It isn’t known why the car drove into the tree but investigators are looking into the circumstances.

A map of the area where the car crashed is below.