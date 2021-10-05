Suitland man charged with murder in mother’s fatal stabbing

A Suitland man has been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his mother in the house they shared in Prince…

A Suitland man has been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his mother in the house they shared in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said Monday.

According to authorities, officers responded around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to the home Marcel Stewart, 27, and Andrea Jennings, 58, lived in on Navy Day Drive.

Jennings was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene, Prince George’s County Police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined Stewart stabbed his mother during a dispute.

He was taken in for questioning and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as additional charges.

Stewart is being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be placed through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place.