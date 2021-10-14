Prince George’s Co. taps new assistant police chief

Prince George's County has a new assistant chief of police: Vernon Hale III, who hails from Galveston, Texas.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, has a new assistant chief of police.

Police Chief Malik Aziz said Wednesday that he has chosen Vernon Hale III, who hails from Galveston, Texas.

“After working with Chief Hale for 26 years in Dallas before his departure to the City of Galveston, I am looking forward to him joining our talented executive team,” Aziz said in a statement.

“Chief Hale has a venerated record of crime reduction, community policing and command experience that will serve the department and the residents of Prince George’s County well.”

Hale was named chief of police in Galveston in January 2018. Before that, he was with the Dallas police department for 26 years.

Hale received the 2019 NAACP Community Champion Award and the First Union Church Black History Image Award. He has also taught criminal justice as an adjunct professor.

His new gig in Prince George’s County starts Nov. 21.