Prince George’s Co. resident donates ‘chemo care packages’

In honor of her mother-in-law, one Prince George’s County resident began donating “chemo care packages” to Chesapeake Oncology Hematology Associates in Annapolis, Maryland.

Lisa Goodwin has been married to her husband Harold Goodwin, a retired Prince George’s County firefighter, for 17 years. She said she never got to meet her mother-in-law, Hazel Goodwin, because died of breast cancer before the couple met.

Now, Lisa Goodwin said, she donates chemo care packages in Hazel Goodwin’s honor.

The Mary Kay Cosmetics sales director said the packages contain products that help with dry skin, a common side effect from chemotherapy.

“Seven years ago, I took out the Yellow Pages, called different hospitals and different centers who were actually treating cancer patients, and just asked them if they were able to receive donations of chemo care packages … hydration bundles,” Goodwin said.

After the fourth call, she connected with the head nurse at the oncology center in Annapolis. They said the organization was more than willing to accept the donations.

They adopted the center in Annapolis, and another in High Point, North Carolina. Lisa said it’s a mission that she’s passionate about because “it’s a way to let people know that we care.”

Goodwin, wife and mother of two, said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a greater need for the packages. They’re hoping to donate 700 chemo care packages to symbolize their seventh year.