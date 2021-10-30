Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police confirmed that three adult males were “suffering from trauma,” Saturday night and that one man has died.
Police said the “domestic-related” incident happened at 4:20 p.m. in Springdale, Maryland.
Once on scene, police found three adult males who had “trauma to the body.” One was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The other two men, police said, had nonlife threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown.
Police confirmed that the people involved knew each other, but did not confirm a familial relationship to WTOP. Our news partners at NBC Washington reported that the individuals were involved in a stabbing.
Here is a map of where the event occurred.
This is a developing story.