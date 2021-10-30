Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 30, 2021, 11:26 PM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police confirmed that three adult males were “suffering from trauma,” Saturday night and that one man has died.

Police said the “domestic-related” incident happened at 4:20 p.m. in Springdale, Maryland.

Once on scene, police found three adult males who had “trauma to the body.” One was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other two men, police said, had nonlife threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown.

Police confirmed that the people involved knew each other, but did not confirm a familial relationship to WTOP. Our news partners at NBC Washington reported that the individuals were involved in a stabbing.

Here is a map of where the event occurred.

This is a developing story.

 

