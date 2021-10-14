One of the zebras that escaped a Prince George’s County farm has died

There's good news and bad news about the zebras that escaped from a farm in Prince George's County, Maryland, in August.

It was initially believed that five of the animals got loose from their farm in Upper Marlboro.

Now, the property owner said only three escaped. That’s according to Linda Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Department of the Environment.

Lowe also confirmed that one of the escaped zebras died after becoming caught in a snare.

Two of the animals are still missing.

Lowe said the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which is involved in the investigation into the missing zebras, notified the county of these developments.