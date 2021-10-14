Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » One of the zebras…

One of the zebras that escaped a Prince George’s County farm has died

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There’s good news and bad news about the zebras that escaped from a farm in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in August.

It was initially believed that five of the animals got loose from their farm in Upper Marlboro.

Now, the property owner said only three escaped. That’s according to Linda Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Department of the Environment.

Lowe also confirmed that one of the escaped zebras died after becoming caught in a snare.

Two of the animals are still missing.

Lowe said the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which is involved in the investigation into the missing zebras, notified the county of these developments.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up