Metro wants feedback on new name for Largo Town Center station

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 9:11 AM

Metrorail is looking for input from riders on a proposal that would rename a key Blue and Silver Line station in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The rapid transit agency is considering a request from Prince George’s County officials to rename Largo Town Center station, with serves as the eastern end of the Blue and Silver lines, to either Largo, Downtown Largo or Downtown PGC.

Commuters from anywhere across the region have until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 to share their thoughts on both the old name and its proposed replacements in an online survey.

Questions include whether the names are easy to remember, could be confused with other station names and portray the surrounding location well.

“We’ve learned through research that the primary purpose of station names is to help Metro customers locate destinations,” the survey says.

“Long-lasting names in Metro’s system have typically included the names of towns, streets, intersections, neighborhoods, and significant landmarks.”

City and county governments can request a station be renamed if its current name no longer serves its intended purpose.

Metro is also considering a request to rename the Red Line’s White Flint station in neighboring Montgomery County, named for White Flint Mall, which was demolished in 2015.

Under Metro’s naming policy, the Prince George’s County government would have to foot the bill for the name change including reprinting maps, making new signs and updating electronic displays across all of Metrorail’s 91 stations.

Metro’s guidelines state names should identify the station locations by geographic features such as landmarks or centers of activity, should be distinctive and evoke imagery in the mind of the patron and be no longer than 19 characters, except for transfer station names, which should be no longer than 13 characters.

Metro’s board of directors has the final say on whether to approve or decline the request.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

