Man injured in shooting outside Prince George’s County mosque

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 10:18 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that happened outside a mosque.

It happened just outside the Diyanet Center of America on Good Luck Road in Lanham just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and police described his condition as “stable.”

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random, and they are asking anyone with information to call police at 866-411-TIPS.

The Diyanet Center of America said in a statement that they are deeply shocked by the incident, which happened shortly after a funeral.

