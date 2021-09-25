Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Prince George's County, MD News

Woman killed in shooting inside Clinton neighborhood

Woman killed in shooting inside Clinton neighborhood

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 25, 2021, 5:47 AM

A woman was killed after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Friday night.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting took place at around 11 p.m. on Hackberry Court, near Sand Cherry Way in Clinton.


Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman outside the house, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random crime and are still investigating the scene.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

