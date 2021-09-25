Woman killed in shooting inside Clinton neighborhood

A woman was killed after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, late Friday night.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting took place at around 11 p.m. on Hackberry Court, near Sand Cherry Way in Clinton.

We are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton. pic.twitter.com/tWih8Fj2ec — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 25, 2021



Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman outside the house, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random crime and are still investigating the scene.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

