A crash involving an electric scooter turned fatal in Prince George's County, Maryland, Wednesday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, a man was riding a scooter in Bowie around 5:30 p.m. when he ran into an SUV as it pulled out of a shopping center on Highbridge Road

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short while later.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.