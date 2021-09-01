CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Prison for Prince George’s Co. man who threw woman into dog crate, among other assaults

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 9:16 PM

A judge threw the book at a man who viciously assaulted women, one of whom was further humiliated when she was forced into a dog crate, in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Tiroune Oates, 29, of Mount Rainier, received 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in May to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

In the first case on June 13, the state’s attorney’s office said Oates was driving a woman home after a date and suddenly attacked her while dropping her off at a Metro station.

The victim was thrown over a guardrail face first, shattering her glasses and left her unable to see, stranded on the side of the road.

A week later on June 20, Oates had a different woman at his home when he went into a fit of rage.

Oates shoved the victim into a dog crate, tore off her shirt and started pouring water and lighter fluid on her. He continued to abuse and humiliate her, videotaping her as he had dinner.

He then told her that she would have to figure out how to get out and to clean up the mess.

State sentencing guidelines for the charges typically carry punishments ranging from probation to up to four-and-a-half years in prison.

During the sentencing hearing, which lasted more than three hours, the judge decided to go well beyond the guidelines after listening to testimony from 11 other alleged victims and replaying Oates’s video.

“I am grateful that this man is going to be behind bars for a very long time,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release. “His cruel, evil and utterly disgusting actions show that he is a deeply disturbed man who is a master of manipulation with no regard or respect for women.”

