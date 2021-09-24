Prince George’s County officially celebrates September as African Heritage Month

September was officially proclaimed African Heritage Month with an outdoor ceremony on Friday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks established the African Diaspora Advisory Board about two years ago.

Sylvia Dasi, the board’s liaison for the county, said the day was important for the African community in the area.

“Let’s celebrate the African immigrant, the African representation, the African identity, the African diversity,” Dasi said.

The event marked the board’s first annual African Heritage Month celebration as a crowd gathered to hear speakers and stand up and dance outside of the county administration building.

Alsobrooks honored the theme of the month: “The African Immigrant.”

“We’re just getting started with the intention that every Prince Georgian will have their voices heard,” Alsobrooks said.

She added that 40% of the small businesses in Prince George’s County are of African descent.

“You are a part of our schools and hospitals and serve as indispensable members of our faith community, and we know that we are stronger together,” Alsobrooks said.

Vincent Iweanoge, chairman of the board, said that this was just the beginning and that the board is going to continue to work to represent African heritage in Prince George’s County.

“This was a long day coming and it’s a beautiful day as we’re about to create something that has never been done in the history of the county, a proclamation on African Heritage Month,” Iweanoge said.