Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George’s County officially…

Prince George’s County officially celebrates September as African Heritage Month

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Prince George’s County African Diaspora Advisory Board held its first annual African Heritage Month proclamation ceremony on Friday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

September was officially proclaimed African Heritage Month with an outdoor ceremony on Friday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks established the African Diaspora Advisory Board about two years ago.

Sylvia Dasi, the board’s liaison for the county, said the day was important for the African community in the area.

“Let’s celebrate the African immigrant, the African representation, the African identity, the African diversity,” Dasi said.

The event marked the board’s first annual African Heritage Month celebration as a crowd gathered to hear speakers and stand up and dance outside of the county administration building.

Alsobrooks honored the theme of the month: “The African Immigrant.”

“We’re just getting started with the intention that every Prince Georgian will have their voices heard,” Alsobrooks said.

She added that 40% of the small businesses in Prince George’s County are of African descent.

“You are a part of our schools and hospitals and serve as indispensable members of our faith community, and we know that we are stronger together,” Alsobrooks said.

Vincent Iweanoge, chairman of the board, said that this was just the beginning and that the board is going to continue to work to represent African heritage in Prince George’s County.

“This was a long day coming and it’s a beautiful day as we’re about to create something that has never been done in the history of the county, a proclamation on African Heritage Month,” Iweanoge said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up