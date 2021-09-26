Prince George’s Co. school bus spotted on the streets of Germany

Twitter followers in Prince Georges County, Maryland were baffled on Saturday after a woman posted a picture of a Prince George's County school bus in Munster, Germany.

Twitter followers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, were baffled on Saturday after a woman posted a picture of a Prince George’s County school bus in Munster, Germany.

The tweet quickly began trending among local social media users, even catching the attention of the D.C. City Council:

So, let’s see if I am following this:

— if a PG County school bus is in Germany

— and zebras are in PG County

— then, via the transitive property, it must be Oktoberfest in the grasslands of southeastern Africa https://t.co/BuXh1XSyWh — Council of DC (@councilofdc) Sep. 25, 2021

One social media user said they had seen a Prince George’s County school bus in Düsseldorf, Germany:

Saw it in Düsseldorf a couple years ago! — Jeff Donald (@jeffdonald) Sep. 25, 2021

Another joked that the vehicle was the titular vehicle from The Magic Schoolbus:

Some users took particular note of the vehicle’s customization:

Never have I ever seen a convertible school bus 🤣 it’s old ppl on there too 🤣🤣 — The Middle Boy! (@HumbleRuthless1) Sep. 25, 2021

The tweet also made its way to Prince George’s County Public Schools, who tweeted about an upcoming hiring event on Wednesday:

Hiring bus drivers far and wide! Join our transportation team for a hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 29. 🚍https://t.co/osL9l0P5h0 https://t.co/BCXb5fggEf — PGCPS (@pgcps) Sep. 25, 2021

Editors Note: While we cannot confirm that the bus is, indeed, parked in Munster, Germany, we can confirm that the original post has continued to grow in social media coverage.