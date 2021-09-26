Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Prince George’s Co. school bus spotted on the streets of Germany

Vivian Medithi | vmedithi@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 7:47 AM

Twitter followers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, were baffled on Saturday after a woman posted a picture of a Prince George’s County school bus in Munster, Germany.

The tweet quickly began trending among local social media users, even catching the attention of the D.C. City Council:

One social media user said they had seen a Prince George’s County school bus in Düsseldorf, Germany:

Another joked that the vehicle was the titular vehicle from The Magic Schoolbus:

Some users took particular note of the vehicle’s customization:

The tweet also made its way to Prince George’s County Public Schools, who tweeted about an upcoming hiring event on Wednesday:

Editors Note: While we cannot confirm that the bus is, indeed, parked in Munster, Germany, we can confirm that the original post has continued to grow in social media coverage.

Recommended

