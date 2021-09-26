Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Md. man found shot, dead in car crash

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 1:28 AM

Prince George’s County Police said a man died on Saturday after being shot inside his car in Laurel.

Police said they found the car at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Mulberry Street just before 10 p.m. last night.

The car crashed into the side of a building, according to officials, and the driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Police said that traffic on Baltimore Avenue between Cypress Street and Catalpa Street was blocked for about an hour while they investigated.

Officials asked that anyone with information contact Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

