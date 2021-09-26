Md. man found shot, dead in car crash

Prince George's County Police said a man died on Saturday after being shot inside his car in Laurel.

Prince George’s County Police said a man died on Saturday after being shot inside his car in Laurel.

Police said they found the car at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Mulberry Street just before 10 p.m. last night.

The car crashed into the side of a building, according to officials, and the driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Police said that traffic on Baltimore Avenue between Cypress Street and Catalpa Street was blocked for about an hour while they investigated.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/g4RjwSVgqZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 26, 2021

Officials asked that anyone with information contact Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.