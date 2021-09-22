College Park has a new city manager

College Park welcomes a new city manager: Kenneth Young. The announcement was made during Wednesday's council meeting.

College Park, Maryland, is welcoming a new city manager: Kenneth Young.

“I am really looking forward to working with the City of College Park community, city council and staff in achieving the goals of the community,” Young said in a statement.

“College Park is an amazing place, and I feel very fortunate to be joining and leading the city team.”

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s council meeting.

In a statement, Mayor Patrick Wojahn said: “The Council and I are thrilled to welcome Mr. Young to College Park. With his decades of experience in local government, he will bring vision and skillful management as we move forward through these challenging times, recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to build a stronger College Park.”

Young most recently served as county administrator for Goochland, Virginia. Before that, he was assistant county administrator for Loudoun County, Virginia, and served as assistant town administrator in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Young’s College Park tenure starts Sept. 27.