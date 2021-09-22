Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
College Park has a new city manager

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 22, 2021, 8:42 AM

College Park, Maryland, is welcoming a new city manager: Kenneth Young.

Kenny Young
Kenny Young is College Park’s new manager. (Courtesy College Park)

“I am really looking forward to working with the City of College Park community, city council and staff in achieving the goals of the community,” Young said in a statement.

“College Park is an amazing place, and I feel very fortunate to be joining and leading the city team.”

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s council meeting.

In a statement, Mayor Patrick Wojahn said: “The Council and I are thrilled to welcome Mr. Young to College Park. With his decades of experience in local government, he will bring vision and skillful management as we move forward through these challenging times, recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to build a stronger College Park.”

Young most recently served as county administrator for Goochland, Virginia. Before that, he was assistant county administrator for Loudoun County, Virginia, and served as assistant town administrator in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Young’s College Park tenure starts Sept. 27.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

