Carjacking suspect shot by Prince George’s Co. police, another on the run

A carjacking suspect was shot and injured by a Prince George’s County police officer Sunday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, while a second suspect remains on the run.

According to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz, an officer responded to the report of a carjacking at approximately 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue, in a parking lot.

Once on the scene, the police officer encountered two men — one matched the description a caller gave to police.

The two men then took off running, Aziz said.

While the officer lost track of the individual who matched the caller’s description, he came upon the second suspect.

“That suspect had a weapon on his person. That engagement resulted in the involved police officer discharging his weapon, striking the suspect the lower body,” Aziz said.

One of the individuals, an adult male pulled a handgun from his waistband. One officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect in the lower body. He has been taken to a local hospital in stable condition. (2/3) — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 26, 2021

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, and the handgun was recovered on the scene, police said.

“The second individual continued running and we are continuing to search for him,” police said on Twitter.

PHOTO: this is the suspect’s handgun that was recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Ke7TULh3Xj — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 26, 2021

Neither officer was injured. The officer who shot the suspect is a 16-year police veteran assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Aziz said.

Police will be speaking to potential witnesses and will provide another update in a few days, they said.

