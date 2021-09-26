Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Carjacking suspect shot by Prince George’s Co. police, another on the run

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 2:38 PM

A carjacking suspect was shot and injured by a Prince George’s County police officer Sunday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, while a second suspect remains on the run.

According to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz, an officer responded to the report of a carjacking at approximately 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue, in a parking lot.

Once on the scene, the police officer encountered two men — one matched the description a caller gave to police.

The two men then took off running, Aziz said.

While the officer lost track of the individual who matched the caller’s description, he came upon the second suspect.

Aziz said the officer confronted the suspect, who had a weapon.

“That suspect had a weapon on his person. That engagement resulted in the involved police officer discharging his weapon, striking the suspect the lower body,” Aziz said.

An earlier account on Twitter said the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, and the handgun was recovered on the scene, police said.

“The second individual continued running and we are continuing to search for him,” police said on Twitter.

Neither officer was injured. The officer who shot the suspect is a 16-year police veteran assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Aziz said.

Police will be speaking to potential witnesses and will provide another update in a few days, they said.

A map below shows the scene.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

