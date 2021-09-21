Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » $50,000 reward offered for…

$50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who robbed postal carrier

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 21, 2021, 12:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A reward is now being offered for the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed a postal carrier in Laurel, Maryland, this month.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Arden Pointe Apartments, 8703 Dulwick Court.

The suspect, who had a gun, is described as a Black male in his mid 20s. He has an average build and is estimated to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh around 175 pounds.

He was clean-shaven, with short straight sandy-colored dreads or braids, and was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3486216.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

Cloud Exchange: USPTO expands bandwidth through NOAA ‘N-Wave’ network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up