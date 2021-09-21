$50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who robbed postal carrier

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed a postal carrier in Laurel, Maryland, this month.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Arden Pointe Apartments, 8703 Dulwick Court.

The suspect, who had a gun, is described as a Black male in his mid 20s. He has an average build and is estimated to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh around 175 pounds.

He was clean-shaven, with short straight sandy-colored dreads or braids, and was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3486216.