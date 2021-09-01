Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
1 man dead in Capitol Heights shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 10:29 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say one man is dead after a shooting in an apartment building Friday night.

The shooting occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. in Capitol Heights near Walker Mill Road and Addison Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the building suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not know if the victim lived in the building.

The police department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in this case. Those with any information are encouraged to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is where the shooting took place.

