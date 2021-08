An attempt to steal from an armored truck led to a brief panic at a Costco in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday morning.

An attempt to steal from an armored truck led to a brief panic at a Costco in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday morning.

Prince Goerge’s County police said around 11:45 a.m. someone fired gunshots during an attempt to rob the truck, which was near the Costco on the 16000 block of Crain Highway.

NBC Washington reported that the Costco was briefly placed on lockdown in the moments after the shooting.

No one was injured in the attempted robbery. Police are still searching for suspects.