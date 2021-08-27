Prince George’s Co. government buildings reopen to public Aug. 30

Come Monday, people will be able to enter Prince George's County, Maryland, government buildings for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

In a news release, the county said that most county government agencies will resume normal operations effective Aug. 30.

That means some services will begin accepting walk-ins again; however, making appointments is still encouraged and required in some departments to access services.

Agencies that require appointments include the following:

Department of Housing & Community Development;

Department of Permitting, Inspections & Enforcement;

Housing Authority;

Office of Finance.

The indoor public mask mandate is still in effect at county buildings, so all employees and visitors will need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Those who do not wear a mask will be denied service.