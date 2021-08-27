CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Prince George’s Co. government buildings reopen to public Aug. 30

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 10:52 AM

Starting Monday, people will be able to enter Prince George’s County, Maryland, government buildings for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

In a news release, the county said that most county government agencies will resume normal operations effective Aug. 30.

That means some services will begin accepting walk-ins again; however, making appointments  is still encouraged and required in some departments to access services.

Agencies that require appointments include the following:

  • Department of Housing & Community Development;
  • Department of Permitting, Inspections & Enforcement;
  • Housing Authority;
  • Office of Finance.

The indoor public mask mandate is still in effect at county buildings, so all employees and visitors will need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Those who do not wear a mask will be denied service.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

