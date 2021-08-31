Man charged in Prince George’s Co. birthday party shooting

Omar Parker, 31, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of Anthony Lamont Frost, 31, of D.C. at the party March 29.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man is in custody, charged with the murder of a man at a birthday party in Glenarden in March.

Parker was taken into custody in Richmond, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition, the Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

The police said Parker shot Frost during a dispute, and that they knew each other.

Frost was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind three children. His family raised $2,100 for his funeral, after revealing that he didn’t have life insurance.

“Anthony was a great father and loved spending time with his three boys,” Dwayne Frost wrote on their GoFundMe page. “… Although Anthony is no longer here with us we vow to carry on with the great memories we have of him.”

Parker is charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges.