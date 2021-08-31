CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man charged in Prince…

Man charged in Prince George’s Co. birthday party shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 31, 2021, 1:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man is in custody, charged with the murder of a man at a birthday party in Glenarden in March.

Omar Parker, 31, of Mount Rainier, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of Anthony Lamont Frost, 31, of D.C. at the party March 29.

Parker was taken into custody in Richmond, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition, the Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

The police said Parker shot Frost during a dispute, and that they knew each other.

Frost was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind three children. His family raised $2,100 for his funeral, after revealing that he didn’t have life insurance.

“Anthony was a great father and loved spending time with his three boys,” Dwayne Frost wrote on their GoFundMe page. “… Although Anthony is no longer here with us we vow to carry on with the great memories we have of him.”

Parker is charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

DHS S&T looks to boost tech transfer by fostering new startup companies

In a new bid for entry-level IT talent, administration launches Digital Corps fellowship

Big stimulus bills fall to federal workforce to carry out programs despite capacity constraints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up