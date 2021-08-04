4 Md. men face charges in cross-country methamphetamine distribution conspiracy

Four Maryland men have been indicted in a conspiracy to ship methamphetamine through the U.S. mail with the help of a mail carrier.

According to the indictment, Robert Miller, 30, of Bowie, Isaiah Hamilton, 24, of Upper Marlboro and Raynard Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro, were involved in a conspiracy to traffic and distribute meth between August 2019 and February 2020.

Between October 2019 and January 2020, Miller allegedly mailed packages containing meth from post offices in Los Angeles, California, to addresses in Bowie and Lanham that were on the route of mail carrier Walter Minor, 30, of Lanham.

The indictment goes on to say Miller would provide Minor with the tracking numbers so he would know which packages to reroute. If Minor was unable to reroute a package, he would tell Miller, who would then send an associate to stake out the address listed on the package and attempt to steal it on delivery.

Minor would allegedly tell the group where the rerouted packages were, so they could be retrieved later.

Miller, Hamilton and Johnson were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Those charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison if they are convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

Miller and Minor face additional charges for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and charges related to bribing a public official.

The defendants had an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt Friday afternoon.