Students get vaccinated at Prince George’s Co. high schools

The Prince George’s County Health Department is operating free vaccination clinics at public high schools in an effort to vaccinate students 12 and older ahead of the upcoming school year.

A day after 104 shots were administered at Oxon Hill High School, a clinic was set up in the gymnasium at Fairmont Heights High School.

Renard Stevens brought his 14-year-old daughter Sydney to be vaccinated.

“I love my daughter so much, I don’t think I could bare to stand to see her in that children’s hospital suffering through a ventilator,” Stevens said.

Sydney, a rising 10th grader at Suitland High School said it was an easy decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s just better to be safer than sorry,” she said.

The county’s health department has partnered with schools to spread the word about the mobile clinics that are open through July 30. See an updated list of schools, dates and times.