Prince George’s Co. school board approves $2.7 billion operating budget

The Prince George’s County Board of Education has approved a $2.7 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2022, the Maryland school system announced Thursday.
“This is a student-centered budget that invests in key strategic focus areas to move our school system forward,” schools Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson said in a statement.
Some of the budget’s priorities include an expansion of mental health services, an extension of learning opportunities to bridge achievement gaps, full funding of labor agreements and a comprehensive plan to counteract COVID-19 learning loss, according to the school system.
Prince George’s County Public Schools serves 131,000 students.
“As we work together to support students in rebounding from a challenging school year, I look forward to continued collaboration with the Board of Education and our state and county partners,” Goldson said.
The budget includes:
- $1.28 billion in state money;
- $816.9 million from the county;
- $574.3 million from the federal government, including money from COVID-19 recovery resources;
- $18.2 million from board sources.
The fiscal year began Thursday.