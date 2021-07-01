Prince George’s Co. school board approves $2.7 billion operating budget

The Prince George's County Board of Education has approved a $2.7 billion operating budget for fiscal 2022, the Maryland school system announced Thursday.

The Prince George’s County Board of Education has approved a $2.7 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2022, the Maryland school system announced Thursday.

“This is a student-centered budget that invests in key strategic focus areas to move our school system forward,” schools Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson said in a statement.

Some of the budget’s priorities include an expansion of mental health services, an extension of learning opportunities to bridge achievement gaps, full funding of labor agreements and a comprehensive plan to counteract COVID-19 learning loss, according to the school system.

Prince George’s County Public Schools serves 131,000 students.

“As we work together to support students in rebounding from a challenging school year, I look forward to continued collaboration with the Board of Education and our state and county partners,” Goldson said.

The budget includes:

$1.28 billion in state money;

$816.9 million from the county;

$574.3 million from the federal government, including money from COVID-19 recovery resources;

$18.2 million from board sources.

The fiscal year began Thursday.