Community walk welcomes Prince George’s County’s new police chief

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 20, 2021, 12:20 AM

Prince George’s County, Maryland’s new police chief was welcomed Monday night with a walk through a local neighborhood.

In one of his first big public events, Chief Malik Aziz walked side by side with the community through the Clinton neighborhood outside of the District Five police station.

He talked to WTOP after the event about his plan for the position.

“My big push is for the community to be with me and for us to solve crime issues,” Aziz said.

He believes policing should be something that happens between the public and the police as a “50/50” effort.

“The police are the community and the community are the police and we all have to be in that mindset,” Aziz said. “For us to address crime issues and embrace the community, and I don’t see that as any different. It’s one thing; it’s all together.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks spoke during the event and said that she’s excited to see his work within the department and the community.

“I have to tell you that we have the right person leading us at the right time,” Alsobrooks said.

Aziz was sworn in by County Executive Alsobrooks earlier this month after he was unanimously approved by the county council.

“We have a chief who can lead us, who is designed for a moment like this, who has the heart for it, who has the experience for it,” Alsobrooks said.

