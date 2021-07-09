Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Can you solve the case of a waterslide stolen from a Make-A-Wish kid?

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 10:52 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, want to know who went slip-sliding away with a really big inflatable waterslide.

The red, blue and yellow inflatable — which has three slides — disappeared June 30 from a home in Clinton.

The Mid-Atlantic chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation had just given it to 7-year-old Jacob, who has sickle cell disease.

According to a social media post, when Prince George’s County police Lt. Jakob Wolford found out what happened, it made him and other detectives angry. He contacted Make-A-Wish, and they agreed to buy Jacob another slide.

On Friday, a bunch of officers showed up at Jacob’s house to help inflate it.

Wolford now has one more wish of his own: “My wish now is that we make an arrest in this case.”

Anyone with information about the stolen slide is asked to call police at 301-749-5064.

