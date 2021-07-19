Bridge work brings nightly lane closures to I-495 over Suitland Parkway

The work will begin on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop and then progress to the Outer Loop. Intermittent traffic stops of up to 15 minutes could be possible.

A bridge replacement project will soon bring overnight lane closures on the Interstate 95/I-495 bridges over the Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, starting Monday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said the $34 million bridge replacement will cause single and multilane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, as crews set structural steel beams.

The work will begin on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop and then progress to the Outer Loop. Intermittent traffic stops of up to 15 minutes could be possible during these times.

There will be off-peak single lane closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for project-related activities, MDOT SHA said.

There could be additional work times and lane closures to expedite resurfacing work and keep the project on schedule.