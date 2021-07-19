Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Bridge work brings nightly…

Bridge work brings nightly lane closures to I-495 over Suitland Parkway

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 4:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A bridge replacement project will soon bring overnight lane closures on the Interstate 95/I-495 bridges over the Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, starting Monday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said the $34 million bridge replacement will cause single and multilane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, as crews set structural steel beams.

The work will begin on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop and then progress to the Outer Loop. Intermittent traffic stops of up to 15 minutes could be possible during these times.

There will be off-peak single lane closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for project-related activities, MDOT SHA said.

There could be additional work times and lane closures to expedite resurfacing work and keep the project on schedule.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up