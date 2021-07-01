1 dead after Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man died after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Saturday night, police said.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. outside of a home on Cherryfield Road, near Copperville Way.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

Police are still investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact detectives by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area: