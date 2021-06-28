CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Prince George’s Co. to break ground on 6 new schools this week

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

June 28, 2021, 9:00 AM

Prince George’s County is breaking ground in Maryland on six new schools this week to address aging buildings, growing enrollment and a middle school seat deficit in the state’s second-largest school system.

The new construction projects are part of the county’s Blueprint Schools initiative.

Groundbreaking ceremonies are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Capitol Heights, where officials will kickoff construction for a new Walker Mill Middle School.

Ceremonies will follow through Wednesday with events at Adelphi Middle School on Monday, Drew-Freeman and Kenmoor middle schools on Tuesday and Hyattsville Middle School and Southern Area K-8 Academy on Wednesday.

Prince George’s County is the first public school system in the nation to use a “full-scope alternative financing model to design, build, finance and maintain a multi-school construction program,” according to a Monday news release.

Officials said the county has the second-oldest school buildings in Maryland, and over half are more than 50 years old.

Below is the schedule for the groundbreaking ceremonies.

Monday, June 28

9 a.m. — Walker Mill Middle School, 800 Karen Blvd., Capitol Heights

2 p.m. — Adelphi Middle School, 8820 Riggs Rd., Adelphi

Tuesday, June 29

9 a.m. — Kenmoor Middle School, 2501 Kenmoor Dr., Landover

2 p.m. — Drew-Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Dr., Hillcrest Heights

Wednesday, June 30

9 a.m. — Southern Area K-8 Academy, 12500 Fort Washington, Rd., Fort Washington

2 p.m. — Hyattsville Middle School, 6001 42nd Ave., Hyattsville

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

