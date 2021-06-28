Prince George’s Co. to break ground on 6 new schools this week

Prince George’s County is breaking ground on six new schools this week to address aging buildings, growing enrollment and a middle school seat deficit in the state’s second largest school system.

The new construction projects are part of the county’s Blueprint Schools initiative.

Groundbreaking ceremonies are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Capitol Heights, where officials will kickoff construction for a new Walker Mill Middle School.

Ceremonies will follow through Wednesday with events at Adelphi Middle School on Monday, Drew-Freeman and Kenmoor middle schools on Tuesday and Hyattsville Middle School and Southern Area K-8 Academy on Wednesday.

Prince George’s County is the first public school system in the nation to use a “full-scope alternative financing model to design, build, finance and maintain a multi-school construction program,” according to a Monday news release.

Officials said the county has the second-oldest school buildings in Maryland, and over half are more than 50 years old.

Below is the schedule for the groundbreaking ceremonies.

Monday, June 28

9 a.m. — Walker Mill Middle School, 800 Karen Blvd., Capitol Heights

2 p.m. — Adelphi Middle School, 8820 Riggs Rd., Adelphi

Tuesday, June 29

9 a.m. — Kenmoor Middle School, 2501 Kenmoor Dr., Landover

2 p.m. — Drew-Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Dr., Hillcrest Heights

Wednesday, June 30

9 a.m. — Southern Area K-8 Academy, 12500 Fort Washington, Rd., Fort Washington

2 p.m. — Hyattsville Middle School, 6001 42nd Ave., Hyattsville