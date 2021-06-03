COVID-19 vaccines for Prince George’s Co. students offered at high school clinics

Prince George’s County Public Schools will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older, as well as their families, starting next week.
From Monday, June 7, through Tuesday, June 15, Maryland’s second-largest school district will offer coronavirus vaccines through clinics at select high schools.
Vaccines will be administered from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on school grounds through a partnership with the Prince George’s County Health Department.
Eligible students must have the consent of a parent or guardian, and will need to present completed consent forms to be vaccinated. Parents and guardians are welcome to accompany their child, but are not required to do so.
Families may receive the vaccine themselves at the temporary clinics, Prince George’s County Public Schools said in a news release.
Vaccines will be available at the following schools and dates:
Monday, June 7
- Northwestern High School: 7000 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville
- Suitland High School: 5200 Silver Hill Road, Forestville
Thursday, June 10
- Crossland High School: 6901 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs
- Gwynn Park High School: 13800 Brandywine Road, Brandywine
Friday, June 11
- Frederick Douglass High School: 8000 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro
- Bladensburg High School: 4200 57th Ave., Bladensburg
Monday, June 14
- Potomac High School: 5211 Boydell Ave., Oxon Hill
Tuesday, June 15
- Friendly High School: 10000 Allentown Road., Fort Washington
Health officials made Pfizer’s vaccine available to children ages 12 to 15 earlier this month after the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization. As of Thursday, it remains the only vaccine officially cleared for adolescents under 16.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are engaging in vaccine safety and efficacy trials for children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer hopes to receive vaccine approval for younger kids by early 2022.
Prince George’s County’s news release is provided in Spanish below:
Del lunes, 7 de junio al martes, 15 de junio, los estudiantes de las Escuelas Públicas del Condado de Prince George (PGCPS) que tienen 12 años de edad o más, pueden vacunarse contra la COVID-19 de manera gratuita en las escuelas superiores seleccionadas. Las familias de los estudiantes también pueden recibir la vacuna. Este evento está organizado por el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Prince George, todas las clínicas estarán abiertas a partir de la 1:30 p. m. y hasta las 5:30 p. m. Las vacunas se administrarán en una unidad móvil en las instalaciones de la escuela.
Se requiere el consentimiento de los padres o tutores. Los padres y tutores pueden acompañar a sus hijos a la jornada de vacunación, pero no es un requisito. Para poder vacunarse los estudiantes tendrán que traer los formularios de consentimiento completados.
Lunes, 7 de junio
Escuela Superior Northwestern — 7000 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville
Escuela Superior Suitland — 5200 Silver Hill Road, Forestville
Jueves, 10 de junio
Escuela Superior Crossland — 6901 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs
Escuela Superior Gwyn Park — 13800 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine
Viernes, 11 de junio
Escuela Superior Frederick Douglass — 8000 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro
Escuela Superior Bladensburg — 4200 57th Ave., Bladensburg
Lunes, 14 de junio
Escuela Superior Potomac — 5211 Boydell Ave., Oxon Hill
Martes, 15 de junio:
Escuela Superior Friendly — 10000 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington