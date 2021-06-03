COVID-19 vaccines for Prince George’s Co. students offered at high school clinics

Prince George's County Public Schools will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older, as well as their families, starting next week.

From Monday, June 7, through Tuesday, June 15, Maryland’s second-largest school district will offer coronavirus vaccines through clinics at select high schools.

Vaccines will be administered from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on school grounds through a partnership with the Prince George’s County Health Department.

Eligible students must have the consent of a parent or guardian, and will need to present completed consent forms to be vaccinated. Parents and guardians are welcome to accompany their child, but are not required to do so.

Families may receive the vaccine themselves at the temporary clinics, Prince George’s County Public Schools said in a news release.

Vaccines will be available at the following schools and dates:

Monday, June 7

Northwestern High School: 7000 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville

Suitland High School: 5200 Silver Hill Road, Forestville

Thursday, June 10

Crossland High School: 6901 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs

Gwynn Park High School: 13800 Brandywine Road, Brandywine

Friday, June 11

Frederick Douglass High School: 8000 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro

Bladensburg High School: 4200 57th Ave., Bladensburg

Monday, June 14

Potomac High School: 5211 Boydell Ave., Oxon Hill

Tuesday, June 15

Friendly High School: 10000 Allentown Road., Fort Washington

Health officials made Pfizer’s vaccine available to children ages 12 to 15 earlier this month after the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization. As of Thursday, it remains the only vaccine officially cleared for adolescents under 16.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are engaging in vaccine safety and efficacy trials for children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer hopes to receive vaccine approval for younger kids by early 2022.

